Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thornton Breaks Down Which Student Loans Have Been Paused Or Canceled [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Joe Biden has paused the repayment of student loans for the sixth time making some repayers confused and upset.  Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains why the president pushed back payments again and who this affects.

When looking at your student loans, there can be a lot of confusion, but you may qualify for some money off. Hear our Money Matters segment and learn if your student loans are being affected.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

15 photos Launch gallery

#NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

Continue reading #NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

#NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

On February 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., claiming the lives of 17 students and teachers. The attack, which is now the deadliest school massacre since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, has since sparked a heated national gun reform debate and spurred student protesters into action from state-to-state. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., students took to the streets in a nationwide school walkout in an effort to demand gun control. CASSIUS takes a moment to honor and lift their voices.

Jini Thornton Breaks Down Which Student Loans Have Been Paused Or Canceled [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

Clarence Thomas Sounds Like A Fox Pundit Railing…

If Thomas were really worried about the Court’s credibility, he would be talking to Ginni Thomas about respecting democracy and…
04.06.22