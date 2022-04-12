Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: What Are Your Adult Fears? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

When you’re a child, fears do not exist and once we get grown, we start looking at the world differently.  For What’s Trending, we’re discussing a current popular Reddit thread talking about adult fears.  Some of the answers were bugs, rollercoasters, getting older, or even being in the dark.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their fears now that they’re good and grown.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Scariest Rollercoasters [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Scariest Rollercoasters [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Scariest Rollercoasters [PHOTOS]

Scariest Rollercoasters [PHOTOS]

What’s Trending: What Are Your Adult Fears? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
The Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances…

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
04.12.22

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22