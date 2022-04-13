Douglas Memorial Church 4.10.22 Podcast

Posted 5 hours ago
Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not…
Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2022 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP