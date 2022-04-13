Rickey Smiley Follows Up On Daza’s Dental Surprise [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Last year, Rickey Smiley decided to help Daza Rogers with her smile, and today we got a recap! So basically he met her while on a marina in Fort Lauderdale and she stood out because of her professionalism and her smile.  Rickey noticed that she was missing teeth in the front and decided to surprise her by getting her teeth fixed.  Over the past 8 months, she went through some trials and tribulations but it’s all done!

Hear Daza share her experience and Dr. Chione Daniel from Daniel Dentistry in Miami Gardens, Florida who took over the assignment.

[caption id="attachment_2789296" align="aligncenter" width="589"] Source: n/a / tasharaparker.com[/caption] Rickey Smiley recently has been recently virtually sending a lot of love to Dallas, Texas reporter, Tashara Parker. He expressed that he starts every morning by watching the morning reporter show off her enthusiastic natural hairstyles and her stylish outfits. The two have been going back and forth about doing an interview together in the name of Coleman love. SEE: Wearing Her Natural Hair On-Air Was One Of Angela Rye’s Most Powerful Political Statements  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca16avoFvEN/ Tashara is an award-winning anchor and reporter currently at WFAA News 8 in Dallas covering traffic, breaking news, and inspirational stories. She has gone viral several times for her storytelling and the way she shows up authentically on social media. Her personality has won over her audience by being super engaging and informative by being super personable, rewriting the narrative, and telling community-focused stories. Her natural hair sparked huge conversations on social media which led to her viral moment that ignited talk about wearing natural hair in the workplace. This led to the "Bun Ministry" movement began shortly after to "celebrate, educate and empower individuals on the journey and love for all things natural hair" which inspired her series "Rooted" which discussed Black hair and its professionals. SEE: How It Started vs How Its Going: Black Women Don’t Care If You Like Their Hair In The Workplace Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).   https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca7Lr14FU41/ Rickey and Tashara have been exchanging words in hopes that the two can collaborate soon in some type of way! Check out some of the journalist's best moments on social media below. SEE: How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley Follows Up On Daza’s Dental Surprise [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

