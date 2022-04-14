Garcelle Beauvais Details Romance With Michael Jordan In New Memoir: “I Blew That One”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Reminiscing on the past can bring up both good and bad feelings, especially if it involves memories of a former lover.

Garcelle Beauvais, seasoned actress and now-former co-host of daytime talk show The Real, did some reflecting of her own in her new memoir, Love Me As I Am, and she confessed to dropping the ball in a short-lived fling with sports legend Michael Jordan.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The book, which has already gotten massive praise from industry friends (seen above), covers her illustrious life beginning with early childhood years in Haiti, adolescence in Boston and eventually her big break as a teen model in New York. It was there when she met MJ while on a photoshoot. Even though Jordan was still in his early years in the NBA during the mid-to-late ’80s, he arguably was still a big deal given his rank with the Chicago Bulls and then-new shoe endorsement with Nike. Still, Garcelle admitted that his name “didn’t ring a bell” during their first meet, but went on to add that he eventually won her over, writing, “I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.”

The romance almost went to the next level rather quickly after Jordan invited to fly out Garcelle on a Hawaii vacation. This is where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member says she made an error in judgement, writing in the book, “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met,” summing up her feelings now looking back by adding, “I blew that one!”

She went on to marry and divorce twice, having three kids in the process, and MJ also married twice and has five children. He’s currently married to Yvette Prieto, and Garcelle is enjoying herself as a single woman in her 50s on the dating scene.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Could you have seen Garcelle Beauvais and Michael Jordan as a power couple in the 90s? Better yet, do you think the relationship would’ve lasted over 30 years? Let us know your thoughts, and be sure to pick up Love Me As I Am now online and wherever you buy your books.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years 15 photos Launch gallery A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years 1. A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years 1 of 15 2. A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years 2 of 15 3. Garcelle Beauvais 3 of 15 4. Garcelle Beauvais 4 of 15 5. Garcelle Beauvais 5 of 15 6. Garcelle Beauvais 6 of 15 7. Garcelle Beauvais 7 of 15 8. Garcelle Beauvais 8 of 15 9. Garcelle Beauvais 9 of 15 10. Garcelle Beauvais 10 of 15 11. Garcelle Beauvais 11 of 15 12. Garcelle Beauvais 12 of 15 13. Garcelle Beauvais 13 of 15 14. Garcelle Beauvais 14 of 15 15. Garcelle Beauvais 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years A Look Back: Garcelle Beauvais Through The Years

Garcelle Beauvais Details Romance With Michael Jordan In New Memoir: “I Blew That One” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com