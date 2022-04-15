Hot Spot: Atlanta Rapper, Cash Out Arrested On For Luring Women Into A Prostitution Ring [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Atlanta Rapper, Cash Out Arrested On For Luring Women Into A Prostitution Ring

In the Hot Spot, Da Brat tells what’s going on with the rapper Cash Out and his arrest. He was indicted on rape, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges. One of the stories he used was promising the girls careers.  He was accused of whipping a sex worker with a belt, racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and aggravated sodomy. Da Brat shares this story and more.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022

[caption id="attachment_2817799" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: CS / R1[/caption]   While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Rapper Archie Eversole reportedly has passed away. The rapper was known for his hit ‘We Ready’ & his Gold selling album ‘Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style’ in 2002. The ATL legend was chosen to make the theme song for the Atlanta United  MLS club.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfk6CplO_MU Our condolences go out to Archie Eversole’s friends, family & fans

Desperate To Win, Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not…
04.13.22
The Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances…

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
04.12.22

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22