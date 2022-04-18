Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

Keke Palmer was a whole vibe at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Teen Choice Awards 2016

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Keke Palmer was living it up at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style during the annual music festival.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress posted an IG Reel of herself dancing and vibing while rocking a brown crop top with dramatic sleeves that showed off her killer abs. She paired the look with a black bikini top, black ruffled shorts and black cowboy boots with rhinestones and a slight heel. As for her hair, she wore her locs in box braids that she styled in two pony tails and a half up, half down look.

“Lol idk what to even caption. I’m back at home now comfortable and ugly, happy Easter, I miss my family 😭,” she captioned the post. Check it out below. 
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Keke’s Coachella style (and vibe) as many of the actress’s 10 million Instagram followers shared their stamps of approval. You look good,” one of her followers wrote while another commented with “That girl ❤,” and another wrote, “A whole vibe ❤ you look amazing.”
Indeed she does! What do you think about Keke’s look?

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Desperate To Win, Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not…
04.13.22
The Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances…

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
04.12.22

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22