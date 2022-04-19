Black Girls Do Bike Is Changing The World

Black women love cycling too, and one national organization is striving to reinforce the sentiment.
Founded by diehard cyclist Monica Garrison in 2013, the Black Girls Do Bike organization is a bustling community dedicated to uniting women of color who love cycling from all walks of life. The group, which initially started in Pittsburgh, has since expanded to include more than 100 chapters across the U.S. and has connected over 180 women with its thriving network of passionate cyclists. Garrison and other BGDB group leaders organize a number of activities for members including group rides, skill-sharing, and bike advocacy programs.
For Chyri McLain-Jackson, the founder of BGDB’s Indianapolis chapter, it was a chance to promote a space for Black women in her community to participate in “fitness, freedom, and fun.” Her passion for the sport sparked after training for her first triathlon with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“As I was biking, I realized that no one really looked like me in those groups I was going out biking with; there were not very many women, there were not many women of color,” McLain-Jackson, who launched the Indianapolis chapter in 2014, told the IndyStar.
Women of all ages come out to ride amongst their BGDB counterparts and while the group is inclusive of all races and genders, Garrison hopes to shine a special light on Black women and women of color.
“To be black is a daily decision to assimilate, become more palatable, and dampen perceived threats, versus displaying the beauty and individuality of their personality. We carry these burdens into every experience. Cycling is no different,” the founder wrote in an op-ed piece for Bicycling.
“I think it is important to acknowledge that people of color can excel at any sport. They don’t lack ability,” Garrison continued.
“When you look at the professional and even amateur levels of any sport and you see few faces of color then you have to ask yourself what is lacking. Is it resources or opportunity or something else? I’m confident we can root the causes and make cycling more welcoming to all.”
Health is also an important factor championed in the BGDB ethos. Black women are at a higher risk of developing health conditions like high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. Sadly, due to the pandemic, these health disparities have skyrocketed and are now impacting younger age groups of color. Researchers have found that adults and teens as young as 18, face an increased risk of diabetes diagnosis after contracting COVID-19. Black patients are more likely to be hospitalized for the condition than other ethnic groups. Luckily, individuals can prevent further complications from the condition by making lifestyle changes with proper diet and exercise.
SEE ALSO:
Ameshya Williams-Holliday Becomes First WNBA Draft Pick From An HBCU In Two Decades
‘Abbott Elementary’ Teams Up With Feeding America To Eradicate Food Insecurity
A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
1. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 7: President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Ketanji Brown Jackson VoteSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Ketanji Brown Jackson VoteSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 13 of 25
14. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court NominationSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. President Joe Biden Congratulates KetanjiSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 25 of 25
Black Girls Do Bike Is Changing The World was originally published on newsone.com