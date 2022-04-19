Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Michigan Kindergartner Brings Tequila To School & Shares With Classmates [WATCH]

A situation happened in Michigan where a five-year-old brought a bottle of Jose Cuervo mixed drink to school and shared it with other kindergartners. Reports state that one of the children told the teacher that a student shared liquor with them.  The child’s parent said that she left feeling “woozy” and “dizzy” after she had “four or five sips” of the drink.

This is a super bizarre situation and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses how they would react if this happened to their children and when they had their first drink.

Michigan Kindergartner Brings Tequila To School & Shares With Classmates [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

