Triumph & Tragedy: Watch The Full ‘Unsung’ Episode Featuring Hi-Five

Revisit the TVOne Episode Highlighting The Popular R&B Group

Hi-Five Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

In the early 90s, the Waco, Texas, quintet known as Hi-Five made their mark in the world of R&B. Sadly, the years that followed their time in the spotlight were marked by pain, prison and a series of personal losses.

Originally signed to Jive Records in 1989, their self-titled debut was released the following year. The album, produced by a young Teddy Riley, would eventually reach platinum sales courtesy of hits like “I Can’t Wait Another Minute,” “I Just Can’t Handle It,” and the song that made Hi-Five a household name, “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game).”

 

On Monday, April 18, 2022, news broke that group member Roderick “Pooh” Clark had passed away. He was 49 years old. A cause of death was not mentioned, but the group’s official Instagram Page (@officialhifive) confirmed Clark’s passing by posting his photo above a caption that ends with “RIH.”

Clark’s death is just the latest in a string of tragedies that have befallen the group.

Today we revisit TVOne’s episode of Unsung that follows the group members as they go from a dream of becoming stars to reaching heights no one could have predicted, and finally, the pitfalls that arrived due to inner turmoil and outward temptations.

