Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal recently opened up about his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal.

The superstar athlete took accountability for the wrongdoings on his part that contributed to the end of his marriage to the Basketball Wives executive and star during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

“I never talked about this, but I’m glad you guys asked me because I don’t mind talking about this,” Shaq told the podcast’s hosts, Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark.

“But I was bad. She was awesome, she really was. It was all me,” the athlete said on the split.

“Look we don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. So I’m not gonna say it was her, it was all me,” he continued. “She did exactly what she was supposed to do — gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes when you make a lot of mistakes like that you can’t really come back.”

“She’s happy now. She’s about to marry a nice young gentleman and I’m happy for her. We have a great relationship. As I get older and dwell on situations, I can honestly say it was all me.”

Shaq and Shaunie divorced back in 2011. They both have one child, respectively, from other relationships, and the former couple shares four children.

Shaq opened up about his upbringing, how that influenced his parenting, becoming close with his biological father, and more throughout the rest of his recent guest appearance.

The Pivot Podcast made waves earlier this month after one of the series’ hosts, Crawford, shared controversial comments on Russell Wilson.

Read more on that below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

"It Was All Me" Shaq Gets Candid About Divorce From Shaunie O'Neal