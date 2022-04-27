Kevin Samuels Labels Women 35 And Unmarried ‘Leftovers’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a question: Why do we in the Black delegation continue to put up with the existence of Kevin Samuels? Why do we keep acting like the platform of this “relationship guru” is anything more than an “I hate women—but I’m just being real” dumping ground that appeals directly to the type of men no woman wants? As much as this man tries to assign value to women and men (but mostly to women), his only value comes in the form of clearance sale prices at Ashy Negro Emporium.

Anyway, you’re probably wondering what Party City Steve Harvey has said now to further convince the world that he’s a whole forest of trash pandas trapped inside the body of a lotion-less puss bucket full of misogynoir and cold sore ointment. Well, a recent clip has shown Samuels telling women who aren’t married by 35 that they’re “leftover” women, and I’m just pretty sure all that means is Samuels is salty women never invite him over to eat their leftovers.

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” Samuels said. “You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you—that you can not be an adjustable six or higher—something is wrong with you. That’s where men automatically come with it. And here’s the thing—when you were between the ages of 22 and 25 and you didn’t want to settle—you were trying to get the CEO, the pilot, the investment banker, you were trying to get flewed out…”

If “Bruh, does yo’ momma even like you?” was a person, that person would be Kevin “I’m bringing the Peewee Herman suit back” Samuels.

I should be petty and point out that all of this is coming from a 56-year-old unmarried man who has been divorced twice and is currently about as desirable to women as Shaquille O’Neal’s feet—but I’m not a petty person so I won’t do that.

Instead, I’ll just point out that nothing Ta-Nehishi Broke has said here indicates that he has a clue what he’s talking about. There’s just no common sense to any of it.

First of all, women who are single and in their 30s are more often than not being pursued by single men in their 30s and older. So are those men also leftovers, or does Flacid McAin’t-Been-Laid-Since-The-’90s just hate women?

Secondly, we do not still live in the world Samuels lived in when he was a young man. Women holding out for ballers or well-to-do men is not the reason they aren’t married between the ages of 22 and 25. People just aren’t getting married that young anymore. In fact, surveys show that, in 2021, the average American woman was married at 33 and the average American man was married at 35. So, by Samuels’ logic, most American adults are leftovers—which, by actual logic, would make them all the fresh main course. Samuels, on the other hand, is like the leftovers you pushed to the back corner of the fridge and forgot about so now they’ve grown moldy, green-ish-gray hair and are stinking up the entire house.

And that explains his advice to “leftover” women.

“Here’s what’s going to happen,” Samuels’ L Hackson continued. “If you are a woman 35 plus and you want a man that’s on the same lifestyle level, you’re going to have to share him.”

Samuels then asked some woman, “What do you think about sharing a man?” to which she responded, “I’m OK with that, because, if they’re going to mess around with other females, I’m going to do what I want to do too.”

“No, no, that’s not how that works—you share your man and sit your a** down,” Samuels predictably responded. (At this point, it just sounds like Samuels wants women to share their men with him, but whatever.)

It’s time to take Samuels out with the rest of the trash, people. He’s getting moldy AF and he’s stinking up the place.

SEE ALSO:

Abortion Bans Are Targeted Attacks On The Health, Rights and Lives of Black Women And Birthing People

Black Male Professor Thinks More Black Women Should Marry White Men. What Do Y’all Think?

Kevin Samuels Labels Women 35 And Unmarried ‘Leftovers’ was originally published on newsone.com