Panera & NTWRK Partner With T-Pain For Upcoming Day Of Craveable Drops

Panera, fresh off announcing its Unlitmed Sip Club venture, is once again teaming up with T-Pain and NTWRK for its upcoming inaugural “Day of Craveable Drops” event. Coming on the heels of Panera’s launch of its new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches lineup, the event will feature the hosting talents of T-Pain along with merch that connects all the threads.

This coming May 4, NTWRK, a leading livestream shopping platform, will play host to the Day of Craveable Drops that will feature limited-edition merch and collectibles across several brands, including Panera. The curated collection will house shoes, art prints, clothing, and much more with T-Pain putting an emphasis on Panera’s Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit.

The Panera drop will feature a french terry sweater and sweatpants, both adorned with Tallahassee Pain’s signature; The drop also features a T-Pain and Panera headphone set. NTWRK will host a live drawing for the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit on May 4, 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM ET.

As a self-described foodie, T-Pain will join NTWRK host Kylie Mar as they show off the new merchandise, sample Panera’s new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches, and how food and fashion play together by way of this new collaboration

“I can’t wait to celebrate this new chicken sandwich from Panera with these exclusive drops and gold chalice on NTWRK,” T-Pain said in a statement. “The perfect pairing for the perfect meal.”

Along with Panera’s Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit, the Day of Craveable drops event will feature New Era, Puma, and others. The full list can be viewed below. Winners of the Panera drop will pay just $1 and shipping to get their goods. Rules for the Day of Craveable Drops event can be viewed by clicking here.

PRODUCT LIST

A curated Taschen Book Collection: Taschen, a renowned publisher of accessible and eclectic books (they refer to themselves as ‘cultural archeologists’), has everything from basic art books to highly collectible limited editions.

PUMA x KidSuper Clothing Collection: KidSuper Studios was founded by designer/artist Colm Dillane, one of the most innovative creators of his time. Dillane collaborated with PUMA on experimental prints that challenge traditional streetwear.

NTWRK Batman Collection: The drop includes an assortment of Batman properties from creators like Slideshow and NECA, including everything from large figurines with interchangeable parts to LED Poster Signs. All just in time for the new Batman movie.

New Era Hats and City Cluster Collection: A headwear company from Buffalo, NY, New Era is the main supplier of hats for the MLB — with exclusive rights to the MLB, NFL, and NBA. Their City Cluster Collection is a true streetwear classic.

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKS collection: BE@RBRICKS are collectible toys from Medicom Toy Incorporated. These unique and exclusive collectibles are individually handcrafted and highly coveted by collectors everywhere.

The “Footwear Episode”: This collection will consist of some of the best performance sneakers from companies including Hoka One One, Nike, and Adidas. The Hoka shoe is a casual trainer featuring interactions from the signature HOKA cushion. The Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX has a fast-paced look for today, with recycled materials and unbelievably soft cushioning. The Adidas ZX 2K BOOST PURE represents the modern style of the ZX series and nods to other classic models.

DC + Carrots Collection: Designer and entrepreneur Anwar Carrots is known for his dynamic approach to streetwear style. This drop introduces a special collaboration by Carrots and DC featuring a unique colorway and premium details.

Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit: the ultimate and premium kit of cozy essentials that are anything but basic and will be the last drop of the day. The set features heavyweight French Terry crew and athletic paints with T-Pain’s signature and is paired with custom T-Pain x Panera luxury headphones.

Photo: Rious Photography

