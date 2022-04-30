Porsha Williams Rocks An All-Black Look For Date Night With Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams stepped out for date night recently with her future hubby, Simon Guobadia, rocking an all-black look that was everything! She shared a few photos from her fashionable night out with her boo to her Instagram page, posting a series of videos and photos showing off her look.

In the first post, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared an IG Reel showing off her hair and makeup as she prepared for the fun night ahead. The beauty donned a natural beat, her brand new Go Naked lashes, and wore her hair in a beach wave look that was parted down the middle.

“OMG OBSESSED WITH MY NEW @GONAKEDHAIR LASHES THE BEST,” she captioned the video while showing off her new lashes. Check it out below.

The beauty then shared an IG Reel of her and her fiancé’s date night, posting a series of photos and videos of the two of them enjoying Da Brat’s listening party. Rocking a sheer black top and long black skirt, the beauty had a blast with her man and her friends while they jammed to Da Brat’s music. “Date night with my love @iamsimonguobadia & then off to my booskies listening party!! @sosobrat New music is seriously #AltantaNights #GuobadiasLoading,” she captioned this post. Check it out below.

While we’re all patiently waiting for Porsha and Simon to tie the knot, they previously revealed that they’re going to have multiple weddings as part of Simon’s culture. On a May 2021 episode of Dish Nation, the reality star explained, “He’s African so we’re going to have a native [inaudible] custom ceremony, a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that’s out of the country,” she said.

Porsha shared the clip of her comments on Instagram last year and captioned the video, “Three wedding [sic] and a funeral for the haters.”

