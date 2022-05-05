Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Ohanian Give Mommy And Me Vibes In Matching Dresses

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an adorable Instagram Reel of herself and her daughter Olympia Ohanian donning matching Spring dresses, and the video was everything!

Taking to the platform, the tennis star and her four-year-old baby girl baby girl kicked off the video by wearing matching blue and white baby doll dresses with matching white shoes, Serena donning white pumps, and little Olympia in sandals. The mother daughter duo then traded in their blue fits for green dresses with ruffled sleeves and matching black shoes with Serena rocking pointed two black pumps and Olympia in black doll shoes. For the rest of the video, the beauties are shown dancing, spinning around, and having a blast with each other in their matching dresses and smiles.

The 40 year old wife and mother took her IG page to share the adorable video, captioning the post, “My forever bestie @olympiaohanian”

Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only one getting the feels from this adorable video as many of the athlete’s 14.6 million Instagram followers flooded the comment section with their stamps of approval. “Somebody loves their mommy and me outfits ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Simply BEAUTIFUL ,” and another doubled down with, “Absolutely Beautiful .”

