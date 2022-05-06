Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John, Is Showing Us How To Get Makeup Like Beyoncé With Upcoming MasterClass!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sir John, has amassed over 20 years of experience in the world of glam and cosmetics, as well as a star-studded lineup of celebrity clientele which consists of the likes of Beyoncé, Zendaya, Kat Graham, Naomi Campbell and more! And now the 38-year-old makeup artist is sharing his secrets with the rest of the world!

It was announced on April, 21, 2022, that Sir John will be joining Sessions by MasterClass, which is a “structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration and an engaged community.” In the session,

Sir John will provide members with “12 simple makeup techniques to create three of his most sought-after looks,” which include the “everyday” look, the “icon” look, and the “no makeup” look.

“Sir John uses makeup as a tool for empowerment,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Drawing on a decades-long career as a makeup artist to icons like Beyoncé, Zendaya and Karlie Kloss, his session teaches members of all genders and ethnicities core techniques to enhance their beauty, not cover it up.”

Sir John will also share insight that will assist members with identifying their skin type, as well as the products and tools to best help them create a routine that is customized for their complexion. Whether a member enters the sessions as a “makeup minimalist” or a makeup junkie, they will be sure to receive all of the knowledge that they need to “shop for products and brushes,” “curate their own makeup kit on a budget,” and even hear about a few of Sir John’s designated makeup must-haves.

In addition to Sir John demonstrating three of his most sought-after looks, members will also learn “how to achieve the perfect base, contour, apply cream blush and accent the lips – all from Sir John’s signature ‘Boy Beat’ look.

And in the final section of the curriculum, Sir John will “break down the steps to mastering his iconic denim smokey eye on supermodel and actress Joan Smalls,” first seen on the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala.

As members follow along and complete each look, they will have the opportunity to share their results with the Sessions by MasterClass community. And by the end of the 30-day session, all members will be able to use the tips given by Sir John to unveil their most ethereal yet “truest” selves.

“My philosophy is not about how makeup looks on you, but instead it’s about how makeup makes you feel,” said Sir John. “I’m going to teach members the importance of viewing beauty from the inside out, and how the makeup techniques I use can help them understand and appreciate their own specific beauty. Everyone is welcome here – this is a party for one and all!”

Watch the trailer for the session below, and click here to register!

Blogged by: Jadriena Solomon (@24jaded)

