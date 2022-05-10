Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A baby is not the only thing coming soon for Rihanna. The superstar and beauty guru hopped on her Instagram to announce that her brands, Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty, will be launching in Africa this month on May 27th.

Rihanna is ecstatic about the brands being in Africa. The mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica”

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin were created with inclusivity in mind. After years of using top-notch beauty brands and not being able to find products that focused on a wide range of skin tones, Rihanna developed her own. According to the Fenty Beauty website, “she launched a makeup line “so that people everywhere would be included,” focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades.”

Rihanna put a dent in the makeup industry when she introduced Fenty Beauty foundations that included 50 shades. Fenty Skin is also a favorite amongst consumers with its lightweight products and vegan and gluten-free formulas.

To check out Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Pulls Up To Ulta Beauty For An Over The Top Fenty Beauty Haul

Fenty Beauty Will Launch Their First Ever Powder Foundation

Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com