Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Krost has launched their first genderless collection in Urban Outfitters. This is the brands first time in a retail store.

Their new Basics | The Rainbow Capsule collection has been seen on celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez and has been featured in top publications such as Vogue, WWD, GQ, and Hypebeast to name a few. The collection consists of 31 pieces that include hoodies, cropped sweatshirts, sweatpants, oversized t-shirts, baby t-shirts, and shorts. Each piece is available in sizes XS-XXL, and the price point is under $100. To go along with the collection’s debut, Krost also created a new logo that represents what the brand stands for which is Friendship, Family, and Support.

A portion of Krost’s sales will go to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry in order to assist their mission in eradicating hunger. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with No Kid Hungry as we continue to raise awareness and financially support the fight against food insecurity. Every purchase will donate $5 to help support the 23M+ children struggling with food insecurity across the country.” stated Krost founder Samuel Krost.

The capsule collection is available now online at Krostnewyork.com. It will be available in-store at Urban Outfitters – Herald Square NYC, and online at urbanoutfitters.com in late May.

DON’T MISS…

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To Create A Sustainable Clothing Line

Zerina Akers Is Designing For The ‘Women Who Want To Stand Out’ In Her Latest Macy’s Collection

Krost Drops Its First Genderless Collection Exclusively With Urban Outfitters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com