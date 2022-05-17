Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly is making some very interesting friendships while behind bars. It is being reported he and the accused Brooklyn subway shooter have become close associates.

As per Complex the crooner turned convict is said to have struck a casual friendship with Frank James; the man who is accused of a mass shooting on a New York City train back in April. The two met at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where both men are being housed. According to The New York Daily News three sources say they have become acquaintances in the jail system.

“Both do get along. They actually sit together and eat together,” said one jailhouse source. “They talk about television shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds,” said another unnamed individual who is said to be close to both men. Kelly and James are in the same unit which houses high-risk inmates, government cooperatives and residents with mental health concerns. James is said to share a cell while Robert is said to have solo accommodations.

R. Kelly is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in September for sex trafficking and federal racketeering. Frank James is awaiting trial for committing a terrorist attack and multiple firearm charges. James has plead not guilty to the charges.

The post Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com