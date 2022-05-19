Kenya Moore Calls Marlo Hampton An Ex-Con, Marlo Claps Back ‘Round Of Applause To All The Ex-Cons Who’ve Turned Their Life Around’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore wore her shady boots on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show. The actress, haircare connoisseur, and peach holder in The Real Housewives of Atlanta show produced yet another effortless read in response to casemate Marlo Hampton’s new position on the hit TV series.

Moore sat down with guest host Michael Rapaport, as they discussed the latest season, which began earlier this month. In the clip, Rapaport mentions a rumor of jealousy between the two women. “She says that you, the Kenya Moore, are jealous about her getting the peach,” he said.

“Jealous? That’s really silly. I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con. Why would I be jealous?” Moore laughed.

The former Miss USA title holder infamously once said, “Don’t come for me unless I send for you,” and Rapaport definitely made sure Moore received Hampton’s invitation.

When Hampton heard the clap back, she took a page out of our Forever First Lady’s rule book and took the high road. In an Instagram post, she showed off six of her mugshots, followed by pictures of her receiving her diploma, celebrating new businesses, press from Vogue, and her life with her nephews.

“A round of applause to all the ex cons who’ve turned their life around. It’s not about where you start, but about how you finish! Keep Going! #iconicEXCON #OGfriend #weonthesamescreennow,” Hampton responded.

Knowing her track history of serving cutthroat insults, Hampton handled this in the classiest way possible. Kudos to her! That’s what we call growth. This season of the Housewives will be filled with drama and controversy, despite the cast shakeup. What do you think? Have you been watching?

DON’T MISS…

Marlo Hampton Celebrates Her RHOA Peach In A Chic David Koma Ensemble

5 Times Marlo Hampton Proved She Was The Fashion Label Slayer

Kenya Moore Is So Pretty But Can Be So Ugly

The post Kenya Moore Calls Marlo Hampton An Ex-Con, Marlo Claps Back ‘Round Of Applause To All The Ex-Cons Who’ve Turned Their Life Around’ appeared first on HelloBeautiful.

Kenya Moore Calls Marlo Hampton An Ex-Con, Marlo Claps Back ‘Round Of Applause To All The Ex-Cons Who’ve Turned Their Life Around’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com