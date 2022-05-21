Maternal Health Startup Raises $12M

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A digital healthcare platform will be able to advance its efforts to eradicate maternal health disparities after hitting an investment milestone. Cayaba Care has closed its Series A round with $12 million raised.

The maternal health crisis is one of the nation’s most pressing issues. Research shows Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes. This disparity often stems from inequities surrounding access to healthcare, bias and racism within medical spaces and a myriad of other issues.

Launched in 2020, Cayaba Care strives to take a holistic approach to serve those embarking on their maternal journeys. From pre-pregnancy to post-delivery, the company provides an array of resources for individuals in low-income communities. Services include care coordination, urgent care for maternity, lactation consulting and mental health resources. Cayaba Care keeps high-quality personalized care at the core of its mission. Among Cayaba Care’s new investors are Wellington Partners, Rhia Ventures and the Citi Impact Fund.

“Our team feels grateful to have the opportunity to continue to do this important work. As a former emergency room doctor, a healthcare insurance executive and most importantly, as a father, I have seen the vast gaps in the system for maternity healthcare, particularly affecting communities of color,” Dr. Olan Soremekun, CEO and co-founder of Cayaba Care, shared in a statement. “Through this investment, Cayaba will be able to support pregnant people and families in a meaningful way that will reverse the trend of maternal morbidity for our country.”

The company works with Penn Medicine, the Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and community organizations to spread awareness about its resources.

Several Black-owned digital platforms have been created to address maternal health disparities. In 2019, tennis star Serena Williams invested in the company Mahmee which connects patients with healthcare providers so they can develop a solid prenatal and postpartum healthcare plan.

Maternal Health Startup Raises $12M was originally published on newsone.com