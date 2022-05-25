Marylanders Can Now Add ID To Apple Wallet

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Marylanders can now add their driver’s licenses to Apple Wallet beginning Wednesday, May 25!

The Maryland Department of Transportation launched Maryland Mobile ID In Apple Wallet. That means anyone with the feature on their phone can carry a digital version of their state ID — making it easier to get through airport security. However, the digital ID only works at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports.

According to WJZ, Maryland is the second state to implement the feature. The state expects locations accepting the mobile feature to grow. But don’t leave those physical cards at home. At this time, it isn’t a replacement and Marylanders must continue to carry!

For those interested in the mobile ID feature, you must have:

A valid and easily readable MD driver’s license or ID card.

An iPhone 8 or later or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Latest version of IOS.

Live in Maryland and have your device set to US.

