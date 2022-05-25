WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely For Walking Off The Job

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years fans of the WWE have been complaining about the baffling moves and roster cuts the company has made and now the talent itself seems to be revolting against the higher ups.

According to Vulture, this past Monday night (May 16), the Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) walked out on WWE Monday Night Raw as it was airing due to their displeasure with the outcome of the main event in which they were apparently supposed to turn on each other and break up the bond they’ve built for weeks now. After making the case for a continued run as champions, they were apparently called “spoiled” and told to “fix their attitudes,” so they decided walk into the office of the WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, put the tag team title belts on his desk, and simply walked out.

The show continued on with a pretty entertaining main event that featured Becky Lynch and Asuka and when it was all said and done the WWE released a statement on the matter.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions,” the statement read. “And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.”

Yeah, we’re riding with Sasha and Noami on this one. Given the questionable decisions made over the past few years about who wins what and terrible storylines, we’d prefer to see Sasha and Naomi rock as champs for longer than a few weeks.

On Friday Night Smackdown (May 20) the WWE announced that both Sasha and Noami were suspended indefinitely and were revoking their tag team championship. The way that the WWE have been letting popular wrestlers walk away from the company we wouldn’t be surprised if they let Sasha and Noami go too.

Aside from the suspension, all merchandise featuring Sasha Banks and Naomi has been pulled but that isn’t keeping them from continuing to live their best lives as Banks was rocking out at a Steve Aoki show this past Sunday night.

While Sasha and Naomi have options on the table should the WWE decide to let them go (AEW houses many a disgruntled former WWE talent), we doubt they’d be dumb enough to let two superstars like Sasha and Naomi go. Then again, they did let Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryant and CM Punk leave at the height of their popularity, so we can’t put anything past them.

What do y’all think of the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation at WWE? Let us know in the comment section below.

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely For Walking Off The Job was originally published on hiphopwired.com