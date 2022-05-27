Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Meghan Markle was spotted earlier today visiting the memorial for the victims of the horrific school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas.

The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her bodyguard and wore a baseball cap, white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers as she paid her respects to the 19 children and two teachers who were slain. The LA Times reports that while at the memorial, the Duchess ignored reporters and focused on the community, placing white roses tied with a purple ribbon at the cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia.

According to a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan took the trip to offer her condolences and support in person primarily as a mother, in hopes of comforting the Uvalde community who is currently in unimaginable grief.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and locked himself inside, killing 21 people including 19 children and two teachers. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and Uvalde community during this tragedy.

Don’t miss…

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy On Valentine’s Day!

10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims was originally published on hellobeautiful.com