Billy Porter Makes His Directorial Debut in Trailer for Amazon Prime’s ‘Anything’s Possible’

Today (June 2), we got the official trailer for Amazon Prime‘s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Anything’s Possible.’

The Ximena García Lecuona written film is an enjoyable modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal realizes he has a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows that could come with it. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love. You can check out the trailer below.

It definitely looks like it’ll be a fun and necessary watch, doesn’t it?

‘Anything’s Possible’ stars Eva Reign (‘Sideways Smile’), who is most known for her appearances on 2020’s Sideways Smile. The film also stars Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost) and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Emmy Award-winning actor, singer and author Billy Porter makes his directorial debut on the film. Porter is most recently coming off of doing voice work for the animated series ‘Fairfax’ and ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.’ He was also praised for his role as the Fabulous Grandmother in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Cinderella’ released last year. Porter took to his Instagram account yesterday to share his excitement for the approaching release date of the film and some exclusive first look photos.

The MGM Orion division produced movie was brought to Porter by Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, who served as a producer alongside David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim. Despite having their hands full with director and writer roles, Porter and Ximena García Lecuona were also executive producers on the film with Allison Rose Carter. The music on the film was done by Leo Birenberg and the soundtrack will be on Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

The highly anticipated film will premiere July 22 on Amazon Prime Video. We will for sure be tuned in, will you? Let us know in the comments and also share how you’re feeling about the trailer. To stay connected with the film, follow its’ socials on Facebook and Instagram.

Billy Porter Makes His Directorial Debut in Trailer for Amazon Prime’s ‘Anything’s Possible’ was originally published on globalgrind.com