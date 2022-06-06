Black In Demand: Paramount+ Celebrates Black Music Month With Updated Content

Paramount+ is joining in the celebration of Black Music Month!

To observe the month and to honor Juneteenth, the streaming service has refreshed its Black Voices collection with a “Celebrate Music Month” carousel on the platform. Music-focused content spotlighting Black musicians such as Clive Davis, Prince , Tina Turner, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and more has been added.

On top of the titles already in the library, the new carousel also features current and future titles including

Yo! MTV Raps (new episodes releasing weekly)

75th Tony’s Awards (June 12)

Hip Hop My House (June 21 premiere)

The full list of titles in the Black Music Month carousel is below:

Yo! MTV Raps

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances

Grammys

Behind The Music

Rhymes Through Times

The New Edition Story

Tony’s 75th (6/12)

From Cradle To Stage

Diary

The Chappelle Show

American Soul

Hip Hop My House (6/21)

Clive Davis: The Story Of Our Lives

Lip Sync Battle

MTV: Unplugged

Storytellers

Tony’s 74th

Runs House

Wild N Out

Love & Hip Hop (all cities)

Moesha

What recently added content are you most excited to watch? Be sure to let us know in the comments and continue to check in as we celebrate Black Music Month for the rest of June!

