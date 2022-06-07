HOME RUN: First Look At Amazon Studios ‘A League of Their Own’

Today (June 7), Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television delivered us the first-look trailer for the highly anticipated series, ‘A League of Their Own’ and it looks like it’s going to be a must watch!

It was announced that all eight episodes of the series would premiere on August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video. The series elicits the cheerful spirit of the beloved Penny Marshall classic while also expanding the viewpoint to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper dive into race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it. You can view the teaser trailer below.

‘A League of Their Own’ stars Abbi Jacobson (‘Broad City’) as Carson, Chanté Adams (‘Roxanne Roxanne’) as Max, D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’) as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez (‘Vida’) as Lupe, Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant (‘Sorry to Bother You’) as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack (‘Letterkenny’) as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim (‘Last Man Standing’) as Maybelle, Melanie Field (‘Heathers’) as Jo and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Abbi Jacobson not only stars in the series, but she also co-created and executive produced it alongside Will Graham. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jamie Babbit and she also took on executive producer responsibilities. The series is based on a story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele and the motion picture Screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

Let us know how you feel the teaser trailer looks and if you're excited to watch the show when it finally premieres.

