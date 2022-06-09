Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple were shot Thursday afternoon at a plant in Washington County.

According to multiple reports, around 2:30 p.m., police were alerted of the shooting. At this time, it is unclear how many people were wounded or if there were any fatalities.

US Rep. David Trone, whose district includes the town located about 17 miles east of Hagerstown, said his office is actively monitoring a “mass shooting” in Smithsburg.

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced that all lanes of Maryland Route 66 are closed in the area of Mt. Aetna Road. Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown is on lockdown as of 3:50 p.m. due to a “community emergency,” the hospital said.

“That means no patients, visitors, or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency,” the hospital said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report: ‘Mass Shooting’ Reported At Plant in Washington County was originally published on 92q.com