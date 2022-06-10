Mind, Body, Business: Understanding The Importance Of ‘BMI’ When Measuring Your Health & Fitness [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our health & wellness expert Maria More joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain the importance of the term ‘BMI’, which you may or may not have heard of or understood before, and what it exactly means when it comes to measuring your actual health & fitness.

The most important sign, Maria emphasizes, is it really matters how you feel, especially when it comes to your energy.

“A great sign that you’re in good health if you feel energized you know people can be you know, the ideal numbers in terms of stats, you know, maybe you’re the right height, you’re the right weight, you have a small waist but if you’re low on energy all the time, you’re not getting enough sleep, you know you just don’t feel energized that is a sign that you may have an underlying health condition.”

