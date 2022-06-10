Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The tanning of America is happening at a rapid rate — 6 million people in the U.S alone identify as Afro Latino! — and many of our melanated people out there are specifically popping up in circles reserved for those with deep pockets.

Pro golf legend Tiger Woods is the latest to show off the value of Black excellence by officially reaching billionaire status after spending the past 25 years and counting on top of the sports world.

As with the case of fellow sports god LeBron James becoming a billionaire not too long ago, Forbes confirmed the news in a cover story (seen above) that breaks down how he reached the Three Comma Club. His big bucks surprisingly enough didn’t come much from golf, with Forbes reporting, “The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer.”

Getting into the specifics of it all, the outlet goes on the add, “Woods has used his status and earnings to expand into an array of other ventures, which now include a golf design business (TGR Design), a live events production company (TGR Live) and a restaurant (The Woods). Through TGR Ventures, Woods has taken stakes in Full Swing, a golf technology training tool; Heard, a hospitality software startup; and PopStroke, a luxury mini-golf experience with four locations in Florida and plans to open a half-dozen more locations across the country in 2022. Woods is also identified as a partner in a SPAC announced in January, and he is an investor alongside British billionaire Joe Lewis’ Tavistock Group, golfing rival Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake in NEXUS Luxury Collection, a group of clubs and resorts.”

Read more into Tiger Woods’ road to billionaire status in the full Forbes cover story. Keep getting that PGA paper, fam!

Tiger Woods Reaches Billionaire Status was originally published on blackamericaweb.com