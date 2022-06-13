Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Award Win

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson as the actress and singer has officially reached EGOT status!

The beauty secured her first ever Tony Award earlier this evening when A Strange Loop, the show she serves as a producer on, won for best musical. This Tony award was the final trophy the entertainer needed to complete her EGOT status where she has won an Emmy , Grammy , Oscar, and Tony award during her successful career.

