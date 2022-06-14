Issa Rae Serves Hair And Style Goals At The Tribeca Film Festival

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If Issa Rae is going to do anything at all, it’s serve us hair and fashion goals. The writer, actress, producer, and overall entrepreneur, stepped out to the premiere of Vengeance during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC.

Fly from head-to-toe, the Insecure actress served looks in a black lace Rodarte FW22 dress, partnered with black sandals, and her hair styled in knotless braids.

Rae’s goth-inspired look showed the perfect amount of skin. She kept things simple with little to no accessories and kept the makeup simple with a soft, glamorous beauty beat.

Rae’s hair has been our hair inspiration for some time now. Ever since she joined forces with stylist to the stars, Felicia Leatherwood, she’s been hitting us with hair envy. The actress admits loving her hair was something she eventually learned to do. “To be referenced as having nappy hair most of my life didn’t really sit well with me,” she told Vogue in an interview.

“Loving and learning to take care of my hair is a journey that I’m continuously on,” Rae continued.

