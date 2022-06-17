Sabrina And Idris Elba Collaborate On A Capsule Collection With Christian Louboutin

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina and Idris Elba are a perfect example of a couple that stacks their bills together. In addition to the couple’s budding brand, S’able Labs Skincare, the two will launch their second capsule collection with luxury shoe brand, Christian Louboutin.

In an instagram post to the Louboutin account, the high end label that put red soles on the map wrote,

“#WalkAMileInMyShoes is back for a second season! ​Co-created by #ChristianLouboutin, @SabrinaElba and @IdrisElba, the initiative was first launched in June 2021 to celebrate hope, empathy, and diversity.​​

For this renewed collaboration, the trio has imagined a capsule collection in support of education, the creative arts, and youth empowerment, with 100% of the proceeds donated to six charities across the globe: @AfriKids, @ArtStartOrg, @Casa__93, @ElmanPeace, @Immediate_Theatre, @TheRainingSeason.

Photo by @_AdamaJalloh.”

Proceeds from the 16-piece collection will go to six non profit organizations from around the world. Per the Louboutin website, the brand wrote,”Following the extraordinary momentum and positive actions made possible by its first season, the “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule, co-created and launched in 2021 by British actor Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina, and Christian Louboutin to support social equality, is back for a second season.

Thanks to the incredible support, more than €1 million has been raised in the first season and redistributed amongst 5 humanitarian relief charities (Gathering for Justice, BeRose, Purposeful, Immediate Theater and Somali Hope Foundation).”

The couple celebrated the second collaboration and Sabrina’s birthday with a fun party. The model looked flawless in a white strapless Alex Perry dress, with her husband clad in a Tiffany’s blue shirt and matching pants.

I personally love all the work that the Elba’s are doing together. They define a power couple, and it’s inspiring to see. You can shop the Walk a Mile in My Shoes collaboration on ChristianLouboutin.com.

DON’T MISS…

Family Affair: Sabrina, Idris, And Isan Elba Make A Stylish Appearance At The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Screening

Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Upcoming Launch Of Joint Skincare Line

Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Fashion Envy At Cannes Film Festival

Sabrina And Idris Elba Collaborate On A Capsule Collection With Christian Louboutin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com