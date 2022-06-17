2 Dead And 1 Injured In Alabama Church Shooting, Suspect In Custody

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The horror of mass shootings continues to become a current nationwide issue following a breaking report of a church shooting in Alabama last night (June 16) that left multiple people injured and one person dead in Vestavia Hills.

Many outlets are reporting that police have the suspect in custody, with VHPD Captain Shane Ware assuring reporters at the scene of “no additional threat.” He also said the surviving gunshot victim is being treated at a local hospital.

More on this developing story below, via CNN:

“The attack on three parishioners at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills happened during an event dubbed Boomers Potluck, the Rev. John Burruss said in a written statement. It was reported around 6:22 p.m., Ware said.

‘These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community,’ Burruss said.

A vigil is planned Friday morning at nearby Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church.”

Many who have knowledge of the Vestavia Hills area are also shocked that something so violent could happen in a neighborhood that many have described as affluent. Good Morning Alabama‘s Katherine Page gave some insight via Twitter on what motivated the assailant (seen above), who’s described as a 71-year-old man that started shooting at a church potluck. His victims were sadly a 84-year-old man and 75-year-old woman.

We’ll do our best to keep you all updated as more details are revealed in this startling situation. As always, we send out prayers to the families of those who lost a loved one and the rest who are nurturing injured victims. Our hearts are also with those who may have been witness to the attack and affected indirectly on a mental level.

