Cardi B took to Instagram to show off the latest looks from her Reebok collection and it’s safe to say that we’re already obsessed!
Taking to the platform, the rapper debuted her new collection, entitled “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” where she’s bringing revamping another classic Reebok sneaker, this time the Freestyle Hi.
All of the new shoes dropped on Reebok.com this weekend and are available now! Beauties, will you cop?
Cardi B Shows Off Her New Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com