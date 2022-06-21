Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart is set to enter the world of restaurant ownership and is doing so with a healthier menu in mind for two new places he’s looking to open in Los Angeles.

The comedian and actor is reportedly close to opening two restaurants in Los Angeles beginning this summer. The bistros will be called Hart House, and while exact locations have yet to be disclosed it is believed that one of them will be in the Hollywood area. Hart is joining forces with restauranteur Andy Hooper, who is a 20-year veteran of the business and head of Hooper Hospitality Concepts. The group operates top-notch restaurants in Las Vegas, Nashville, and Dallas. The Hart House menu will reportedly feature items like vegan burgers, vegan chicken sandwiches, and nuggets in addition to fries, tater tots, and salads. At the moment, there is a Hart House food truck that operates at special events.

Hart’s move reflects his publicly declared shift into healthier eating. In an appearance as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he stated that a near-death experience in an accident compelled him to pursue a healthier diet. He said that he’s “not on some strict, crazy diet,” but he did say that he’s abstained from eating any red meat, any seafood, and fish. “Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn’t mean you have to [ be engulfed] in that world,” Hart said to Rogan. “Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you.”

The Philly native also cited his experience seeing loved ones falling like “flowers” due to health issues like strokes and diabetes, attributing those situations to unhealthy eating habits. Hart is also an ambassador for the Beyond Meat company and said that he wanted to “amplify” his time in this world by making sound life choices.

Kevin Hart Poised To Open Plant-Based Bistros In L.A. was originally published on hiphopwired.com