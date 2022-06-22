Mo’Nique Apologizes To D.L. Hughley’s Family But Says She Meant Every MF Thing She Said To Him [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought the drama between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique was ending, it did not. During her Raleigh show, Mo’Nique apologizes to D.L. Hughley’s family stating that she never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, especially his children and his wife. But when it comes to the comedian, she said she meant every word she said to him, and things got very hostile.

Gary with da Tea breaks down this story and more in the video below.

