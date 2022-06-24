Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The FAMU Marching 100 Band blessed the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Show, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, with some HBCU funk! They performed at the opening of the show while celebrities like Naomi Cambell, Russell Westbrook, and Chanel Iman spectated.

The popular band high-stepped down a bright yellow runway as they chanted and grooved to their own instruments. The band’s Flag Corp donned purple and yellow Louis Vuitton regalia, while the rest of the band sported their custom uniforms.

After the show’s opening, statuesque male models strutted down the runway in pastel-colored ensembles as Kendrick Lamar rapped while sitting on the sidelines. At the show’s end, FAMU returned to the runway to close the production out with their usual energetic performance.

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Collection

Louis Vuitton brought an array of hues for this collection. Everything from exotic prints to popping yellows were on the runway in the form of suits, jackets, and sets. The fashion seemed to tell a vintage story with classic pleats and retro patterns.

Watch the show below!

HBCU FAMU Marching 100 Performs At Louis Vuitton Men’s SS2023 Show In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com