Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We know a lot of us are off this Fourth of July weekend and need something to keep the kids entertained, satisfied, and most importantly: SAFE.

Here are five family-friendly things happening in the Baltimore area this weekend:

“Fireworks, Picnic Blankets, Games, Face Painting, Food, and Great Views! What more could you want? This is Family Friendly and Alcohol-Free.”

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GALLOWAY POINT

Saturday July 02 8:50 PM – 9:20 PM

1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220

Rain date: July 3

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — BIG TRUCK FARM BREWERY

Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

19919 Cameron Mill Rd.

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — JACKSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — FULLERTON PARK

Sunday July 03 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

4400 Fullerton Ave.

Rain date: July 14

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — WOODHOLME COUNTRY CLUB

Sunday July 03 9:30 PM – 10:00 PM

300 Woodholme Ave., 21208

Rain date: TBD

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — OREGON RIDGE PARK

Sunday July 03 9:40 PM – 10:10 PM

13555 Beaver Dam Rd.

Rain date: None

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — SUBURBAN CLUB

Sunday July 03 10:30 PM – 11:00 PM

7600 Park Heights Ave.

Rain date: July 5

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — CATONSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday July 04 9:15 PM – 9:45 PM

421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GRANGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM

2000 Church Rd.

Rain date: July 5

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — LOCH RAVEN ACADEMY LOWER FIELD

Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM

8101 LaSalle Rd., Towson, 21286

Rain date: July 5

Need Some Plans? 5 Family Friendly Activities To Do In Baltimore This Fourth Of July was originally published on 92q.com