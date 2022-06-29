Need Some Plans? 5 Family Friendly Activities To Do In Baltimore This Fourth Of July

We know a lot of us are off this Fourth of July weekend and need something to keep the kids entertained, satisfied, and most importantly: SAFE.
Here are five family-friendly things happening in the Baltimore area this weekend:
Picnic at the Top! – A Family Friendly 4th of July Experience
“Fireworks, Picnic Blankets, Games, Face Painting, Food, and Great Views! What more could you want? This is Family Friendly and Alcohol-Free.”
Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 6:30 PM -1 0:00 PM
Location: Top of the World Observation Level
401 East Pratt Street 27th Floor Baltimore, MD 21202
4th of July Weekend Celebration at Port Discovery
“Join Port Discovery on 4th of July weekend for science, art projects and interactive performances to celebrate the holiday. Create your own flag, play with prop 4th of July cookout food and learn about what makes them so realistic, watch a program that celebrates American composer John Philip Sousa and more!”
Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum
35 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
Celebrate on the Water at Middle Branch Park
“Experience the shores of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River as the skies come alive with music, art and fireworks.”
Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 1 PM – 10PM
Location: Middle Branch Park
3301 Waterview Ave. Baltimore 21230
Red, White and Zoo!
“Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Zoo! Grab your camera and watch as the Zoo’s animals receive special Fourth-of-July-themed treats.”
Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
Location: 1 Safari Place Baltimore, Maryland 21217
Firework Displays In Baltimore County
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GALLOWAY POINT
Saturday July 02 8:50 PM – 9:20 PM
1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220
Rain date: July 3
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — BIG TRUCK FARM BREWERY
Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM
19919 Cameron Mill Rd.
Rain date: July 9
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — JACKSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM
3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131
Rain date: July 9
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — FULLERTON PARK
Sunday July 03 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM
4400 Fullerton Ave.
Rain date: July 14
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — WOODHOLME COUNTRY CLUB
Sunday July 03 9:30 PM – 10:00 PM
300 Woodholme Ave., 21208
Rain date: TBD
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — OREGON RIDGE PARK
Sunday July 03 9:40 PM – 10:10 PM
13555 Beaver Dam Rd.
Rain date: None
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — SUBURBAN CLUB
Sunday July 03 10:30 PM – 11:00 PM
7600 Park Heights Ave.
Rain date: July 5
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — CATONSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Monday July 04 9:15 PM – 9:45 PM
421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228
Rain date: July 9
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GRANGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM
2000 Church Rd.
Rain date: July 5
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — LOCH RAVEN ACADEMY LOWER FIELD
Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM
8101 LaSalle Rd., Towson, 21286
Rain date: July 5
Need Some Plans? 5 Family Friendly Activities To Do In Baltimore This Fourth Of July was originally published on 92q.com