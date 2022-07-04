Cynthia Bailey Shows Us How To Celebrate The 4th With Seagram’s Escapes

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you looking for the perfect cocktail to indulge in during your summer holiday festivities? Well, actress, model, and TV personality, Cynthia Bailey is serving us up with the perfect one!

Bailey is absolutely in love with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy Lemon Crush Cocktail – a beverage that’s easy to make and keeps you cool as you bask in the summer weather. Just fill a pitcher with ice, and pour in one chilled bottle of Seagrams’s “Jamaican Me Happy.” And follow up with two ounces of vodka, ¾ cup of pink lemonade, and ¼ cup of sliced strawberries. Next, stir to combine the ingredients.

Pour the mixture into two glasses filled with ice, and top things off by garnishing with lemon slices.

HelloBeautiful got the chance to catch up with Cynthia Bailey, who told us more about the Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy Lemon Crush Cocktail and how she plans to celebrate this fourth of July!

What pushed you to partner with Seagrams Escapes and stood behind their amazing line of wine coolers and cocktails?

I was excited to partner with Seagrams Escapes because it was an amazing opportunity to branch out into the alcohol beverage world by creating my own signature cocktail. The Peach Bellini. As a Black female entrepreneur, I felt like my brand would be a good fit for Seagrams because both brands support women’s empowerment and Black-owned businesses.

Can you tell us about Seagram’s Escapes Lemon Crush Cocktail? What do you like to add to yours to spice it up, or do you enjoy it as is?

The Seagrams Escapes Lemon Crush cocktail is perfect as it is! However, when I want to turn it up a notch, I add a little extra vodka to mine. It is also fun to put it in the freezer for an hour and make it a slushy!

The Seagram’s Escapes Lemon Crush Cocktail comes just in time for the fourth of July. How are you planning to celebrate the holiday this year?

I just opened a bag & apparel store in the Beverly Center called CBVIOR. I plan on popping by there to “meet and greet” with my fans for a couple of hours and then spend the rest of my day hanging out with family and friends. My husband Mike is amazing on the grill, so I am looking forward to relaxing, eating some great food & sipping on a Seagram’s Escapes Lemon Crush!!!

Check out more cocktails and recipes by Seagrams by heading over to www.seagramsescapes.com!

