Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

The NBA world was sent into a state of shock with Brooklyn Nets Forward Kevin Durant asked for a trade. Where should KD go and should Kyrie Irving come with? Lakers maybe?

A mother sent Social media to the debate desk when she decided to “expose” her baby daddy for only bringing food for his child and not the child’s siblings. Who’s wrong? We get the homies R. Kelly sentencing reaction and more.

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

Is Kevin Durant Running From His Responsibilities? | I Hate The Homies Ep. 7 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com