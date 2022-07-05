Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Jayland Walker was gunned down by Akron police just over a week ago. Officials released the bodycam footage over the weekend, and the city of Akron has been in a state of unrest ever since.

50 ‘unruly’ protesters were arrested, forcing the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

We’ll continue to provide more on this story as new details are reported.

