State Senator Tiara Mack Receives Backlash For Twerking On Tiktok

State Senator Tiara Mack hopped on her TikTok account to campaign in an untraditional way. The Rhode Island public official performed a handstand twerk for her followers and is receiving major backlash from social media users because of it.

Senator Mack obviously doesn’t let the stress of being in public office stop her from having a little fun. In her now viral TikTok video, she is seen displaying her curves in a multi-colored bikini right before she skillfully balances a handstand while gyrating. At the end of the video, she comes close to the camera and cheerfully says, “Vote Senator Mack!” She captioned the video with, “a promised senator thirst trap at Block Island.”

Soon after she posted the video, the backlash ensued. One user wrote, “A United States Senator. Wow. Just wow.” And another user charged the entire Black race for her video by writing, “set the race back YEARS with this.” While a lot of TikTok users praised her lightheartedness, most were upset by her actions saying that she will never get reelected and how her video is disrespectful towards women.

Senator Mack took the time to address some of the antagonists who criticized her and her video. She responded to some of the comments in a series of TikTok videos on her account.

With a disgusted face, Mack acknowledged the “set the race back YEARS with this,” comment by saying, “This is tacky. This lazy. What? Baby girl, baby girl, no… this ain’t it.”

Senator Tiara Mack twerking on TikTok is the least of this country’s concerns. As long as she is not against women’s rights, her backing that thang up is of no importance! Get it girl!

