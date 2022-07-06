Kerry Washington Provides First Look At New Drama Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Today (July 6), we got our first look at Onyx Collective’s new legal drama ‘Reasonable Doubt.’

Executive Producer and Director Kerry Washington gave fans a sneak peak of the Hulu Original Series that is set to premiere on September 27th. The show will premiere with two episodes then release new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu. You can watch Washington share her excitement for the show and its’ cast below.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

Sounds intriguing right? The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi (Middle of Nowhere, Miles Ahead, The Invitation), Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers, Think Like A Man), McKinley Freeman (End of Watch, Greencard Warriors, Delta Force), TJ Mixson (South of Heaven, Safety), Aderinsola Oladobe, Tim Jo (The Neighbors, This Is Us) and Angela Grovey (Joyful Noise, 30 Rock, Iron Fist).

‘Reasonable Doubt’ was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directed and executive produced alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay served as co-executive producers. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Let us know what you think about the first look of the new series and stay connected with ‘Reasonable Doubt’ by following it’s socials: Facebook / Instagram: @ReasonableDoubtHulu and Twitter @ReasonableHulu #ReasonableDoubtHulu

