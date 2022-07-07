Watch: Official Trailer for Apple Original Films & Skydance Animation’s ‘Luck’

Today (July 7), the official trailer for the long-awaited new animated feature ‘Luck‘ was released by Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation.

‘Luck’ brings us the story of the unluckiest person in the world, Sam Greenfield. In the film, Sam sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend after she mistakenly stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it. Be sure to watch the trailer below.

The Kiel Murray written film features the voice talents of Academy Award-winners Jane Fonda (Klute, Coming Home) and Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple, Sister Act). Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon), Simon Pegg (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Colin O’Donoghue (The Rite), John Ratzenberger (Cheers) and Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen) also star in the film.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisemann served as producers for Skydance Animation.

Last month (June 14), director Peggy Holmes unveiled exclusive first look footage of ‘Luck’ at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s Work in Progress sessions. Along with key members of the animation team, Holmes shared insights into the creative journey behind this highly anticipated, must-see family event.

Be sure to let us know how you feel about the trailer in the comments and be sure to catch ‘Luck’ when it premieres globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

