Report: Baltimore Driver Fatally Shot By Squeegee Worker After Heated Exchange

Baltimore Police are investigating after a driver was reportedly fatally shot Thursday by a squeegee worker after the man attempted to attack a group with a baseball bat.

According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, around 4:30 p.m., the driver had a heated interaction with the squeegee workers near Conway and Light Street. At some point during that interaction, the driver parked his vehicle and attempted to attack them with a bat. However, it is unclear at this time if he was successful or if he struck any of the squeegee workers. Following the attempt, one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the 48-year-old driver.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but the bat covered in blood was found at the scene along with the victim’s car.

At this time police are still searching for the gunman and Commissioner Harrison is asking for anyone who has video or photos of the incident to come forward.

Baltimore City leaders have responded to the incident by sharing messages on social media including Mayor Brandon Scott and City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

“As this is an open and pending investigation, there are limits to what I can say, but I want to be unequivocally clear that today’s episode is completely unacceptable and should serve as a flashpoint for our entire city,” Mosby said. “There are too many guns on our streets and those who willingly turn to violence as a means of resolving conflicts will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Mosby.

“I want to be very clear – if you are on the streets of Baltimore and endanger the safety of others or turn to violence to solve your problems, we will hold you accountable,” Scott said. “Through enforcement and engagement, we continue to work with BPD and other partners to deter young people and adults from being involved in conduct that puts lives at risk,” said Mayor Scott.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Report: Baltimore Driver Fatally Shot By Squeegee Worker After Heated Exchange was originally published on 92q.com