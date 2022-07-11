Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Possessing both beauty and brawn is something that volleyball star Kim Glass was gifted with well before her silver medal-winning performance in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Sadly, a homeless man maliciously tried to test her physical beauty recently by throwing a metal pipe at her face, causing major damage to the bridge of her nose and eye socket.

Glass was left with fractures to her face and had to even get stitches to seal up some of the wounds. Her eye was swollen shut shortly after the horrific ordeal that later she detailed in a video obtained by The Shade Room (seen above). The Olympic champ said the attack happened quickly and at random following lunch with a friend in Downtown LA. Per TMZ, LAPD has identified the assailant as a 51-year-old man that’s since been booked on felony assault with a deadly weapon and wasn’t given bail.

Glass herself said of the man, “He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes.” Explaining how he eventually got the one-up on her, she added, “As I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something’s, like, wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit a car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here.”

Doctors thankfully delivered some good news by letting her know the injuries didn’t come with permanent damage. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

In her video, Glass makes it clear that her experience was simply a matter of being caught slipping by someone who has mental disabilities. “Just be safe out there,” Glass implored those tuning in, going on to add, “There’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now and you shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk but it’s true. And, so, you guys just be safe.”

Stay alert out here — if something like this can happen to a 6’3 Black Olympian goddess, it can happen to you as well.

“It happened so fast.”

Black Olympian Left Bloodied & Bruised In Attack By A Homeless Man