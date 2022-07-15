Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In another win for The BeyHive, Beyoncé has joined TikTok, and her entire catalog is now available for users of the short-form video app to utilize as backing tracks for their creations, according to Digital Music News.

Some of her classics like, “Halo,” “Single Ladies” and her newest hit “Break My Soul” are now available on the app.

Since creating her account on yesterday (July 14), Queen Bey has already racked up more than 3.4 million followers on the short-form video app. Her first post is a compilation of user-generated content inspired by her music. In her caption she writes, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! — Love B.”

Joining TikTok will increase Bey’s long-range presence on social media. The superstar has more than 268 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook, about 25 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 15 million Twitter followers.

Beyoncé is the only artist in history to have all her first six studio albums top the Billboard album charts. She is likely to make history again with Act 1: Renaissance— her seventh studio album set to be released at the end of this month.







Beyoncé Licensed Her Catalog For Use on TikTok, Joins The Platform was originally published on hiphopwired.com