House Votes To Restore Abortion Rights Despite Lack Of Senate Support

As more backlash comes from the Senate’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively putting abortion rights at risk nationwide, Democrats have made a first legislative response by way of the House with a vote to reverse things back to the way they’ve been for the past 50 years.

The legislation passed 219-210, along with a second bill aimed at prohibiting punishment of a woman or child who travels out of state to get an abortion. The latter passed with a 223-205 vote, however both unfortunately have a slim chance of becoming law due to an uneven level of support in the 50-50 Senate.

More below on this hopeful move in the direction towards officially restoring Roe v. Wade, via WBNS:

“‘Just three weeks ago the Supreme Court took a wrecking ball to the fundamental rights by overturning Roe v. Wade,’ said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of the votes, gathering with other Democratic women on the steps of the Capitol. ‘It is outrageous that 50 years later, women must again fight for our most basic rights against an extremist court.’

Republicans spoke forcefully against the bills, praising the Supreme Court’s decision and warning the that the legislation would go further than Roe ever did when it comes to legalizing abortion.

Urging her colleagues to vote no, Washington GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers called abortion ‘the greatest human rights issue of our generation.’

She said the Democratic legislation ‘has nothing to do with protecting the health of women. It has everything to do with forcing an extreme agenda on the American people.’

By overturning Roe, the court has allowed states to enact strict abortion limits, including many that had previously been deemed unconstitutional. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.”

Both the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act are an attempt to give girls and women everywhere the chance to choose if they aren’t prepared for motherhood, or if it’s forced upon them in instances of sexual assault. We hope that justice prevails in the end in favor of the ladies out there.

“Should the next little 10-year-old’s right or 12-year-old’s right or 14-year-old’s right to get the care that she desperately needs be put in jeopardy?”

— Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar

