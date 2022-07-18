Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the look in a variety of posts on the platform, captioning the photoset, #Rushingtothering

#bacheloretteweekend Swimsuits: @mattecollection”

Check it out below.

The beauty then shared a few other pictures from her celebratory weekend, captioning one photo “Rushing in the Raw ”

And another one, “ Day 1 #rushingtothering #bacheloretteparty #day1recap”

Congratulations to the stunning bride to be!

Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com